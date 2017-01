The annual Fairview FFA Trophy Auction is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9. A meal will kickoff the evening at 6 with the auction set to begin at 6:30. Event will be held at the Exhibit Building at the Major County Fairgrounds in Fairview. All money raised will be used towards the purchase of trophies for the Local Stock Show, with students receiving 100 percent of the funds raised. A silent auction will take place in addition to the trophy auction.