BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS BEGIN TODAY

Major County basketball teams begin tournament action today. Fairview squads will be in action at the Wheat Capital Tournament at Chisholm High School. Ringwood will travel Mulhall to take part in the Mulhall-Orlando Tournament. Aline-Cleo Cougars will be taking part in the Medford Tournament. All three tournaments will continue through Saturday. Click the links below to view the brackets



m-o_bracket_2017 medford-tourney-boys-bracket medford-tourney-girls-bracket wheat-capital-bracket