HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR MAJOR COUNTY

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE NORMAN OK 436 AM CST THU JAN 5 2017 OKZ004>048-050>052-TXZ083>090-061045- HARPER-WOODS-ALFALFA-GRANT-KAY-ELLIS-WOODWARD-MAJOR-GARFIELD- NOBLE-ROGER MILLS-DEWEY-CUSTER-BLAINE-KINGFISHER-LOGAN-PAYNE- BECKHAM-WASHITA-CADDO-CANADIAN-OKLAHOMA-LINCOLN-GRADY-MCCLAIN- CLEVELAND-POTTAWATOMIE-SEMINOLE-HUGHES-HARMON-GREER-KIOWA-JACKSON- TILLMAN-COMANCHE-STEPHENS-GARVIN-MURRAY-PONTOTOC-COAL-COTTON- JEFFERSON-CARTER-JOHNSTON-ATOKA-LOVE-MARSHALL-BRYAN-HARDEMAN- FOARD-WILBARGER-WICHITA-KNOX-BAYLOR-ARCHER-CLAY- 436 AM CST THU JAN 5 2017 THIS HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHERN... WESTERN...CENTRAL...AND SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA...AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS. .DAY ONE...TODAY AND TONIGHT... .SNOW... ACCUMULATING SNOW IS EXPECTED OVER WESTERN OKLAHOMA LATE THIS EVENING AND SPREAD TO THE EAST AND SOUTH THROUGH THE NIGHT. THERE WILL BE A FAIRLY LARGE AREA COVERING MOST OF WESTERN OKLAHOMA INTO CENTRAL OKLAHOMA WHERE ACCUMULATIONS AROUND TWO INCHES ARE LIKELY. HIGHER AMOUNTS...POSSIBLY UP TO FOUR INCHES...ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS WEST-CENTRAL OKLAHOMA NEAR AND WEST OF CLINTON AND HOBART. LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ARE POSSIBLE OVER FAR SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS LATE TONIGHT AND FRIDAY. SLICK ROADWAYS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP OVERNIGHT AND PERSIST INTO FRIDAY. BE SURE TO CHECK ROAD CONDITIONS BEFORE TRAVELING. .COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILL... ARCTIC AIR WILL CONTINUE TO SPREAD OVER THE REGION TODAY AND TONIGHT. WINDS WILL BE GUSTY THROUGH THE DAY AND PRODUCE WIND CHILL VALUES IN THE SINGLE DIGITS AND TEENS. WIND CHILLS BELOW ZERO WILL BE SEEN LATE TONIGHT. BUNDLE UP IN LAYERS IF YOU WILL BE OUTDOORS. BE SURE TO ALSO PROVIDE ADEQUATE SHELTER FOR OUTDOOR PETS. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...FRIDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY... .SNOW... AREAS OF SNOW WILL LIKELY LINGER THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING ACROSS THE SOUTHERN HALF OF OKLAHOMA INTO WESTERN NORTH TEXAS. SLICK ROADWAYS ARE EXPECTED SO BE SURE TO CHECK ROAD CONDITIONS BEFORE TRAVELING. .COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILL... ALTHOUGH WINDS WILL NOT BE VERY STRONG...WIND CHILLS BELOW ZERO AND IN THE SINGLE DIGITS ABOVE ZERO WILL BE SEEN FRIDAY NIGHT AND AGAIN SATURDAY NIGHT. BUNDLE UP IN LAYERS IF YOU WILL BE OUTDOORS. BE SURE TO ALSO PROVIDE ADEQUATE SHELTER FOR OUTDOOR PETS. SOURCE: http://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=oun&wwa=hazardous%20weather%20outlook