Leave a Comment

Oklahoma under a national fire advisory

Most of Oklahoma is under a Fuels and Fire Behavior Advisory, issued by the National Interagency Fire Center at the request of Oklahoma Forestry Services, for February 1 through February 14. Advisory is issued to warn of critical wildland fuel conditions that increase the potential for extreme fire danger. The fire environment in Oklahoma is primed for elevated wildfire occurrences and severity.

Working with the National Weather Service, Southern Area Coordination Center and with input from interagency and local fire resources, Oklahoma Forestry Services monitors fire conditions daily and informs the firefighting community with its Fire Situation Report. Conditions this extreme are rare in Oklahoma.