The annual Fairview’s Festival and Fireworks is being held at Major County Historical Society on Tuesday.

The evening of fun and games will get underway with turtle races at 6 p.m.

Also at 6 p.m., food booths will open to the public.

Those taking in the festivities will be able to purchase from a smorgasbord of delicious items including:

Hot dogs with gourmet toppings, kettle corn, funnel cakes, onion burgers, apple pie and ice cream, popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy, Tasty Beats food truck, Moody Q food truck, sodas, water.

At 6:30 p.m. a Flag Rasing and National Anthem ceremony will take place.

The Jimmy Lee Jordan Band and others will be playing live music.

Beta Sigma Phi will be running the box turtle races at 6 p.m.; questions about this event can be directed to Kim Dow at 227-0592.

Organizers are signing up teams for a cornhole tournament. Those who would like to participate should sign up with the Chamber office at 227-2527 (call/text) or at fairviewchamber@att.net. The tournament will get underway at 7 p.m.

Opening ceremony (flag-raising, national anthem) will take place at 6:30. Face painting will be available, and lawn games will be set up.

The Fairview First Assembly of God Launch will have inflatables set up during the festivities.

Bingo, duck pond, obstacle course, dunk tank, and other activities/games will run from 7-9 p.m.

At 6:45, Shopko is sponsoring a patriotic costume contest for adults and kids with gift card prizes. Participants are encouraged to review the U.S. Code regarding wearing the flag as clothing as they put together their ensembles, as costumes in violation of flag code will not be eligible for prizes.

Fireworks will begin after dark.

The Chamber’s Quality of Life Committee is still accepting entertainers and games/activities. Some food/beverage booths may still be accepted, give that they offer something different from the food/beverage items already listed.

No other celebrations are planned in the county.