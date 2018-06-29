Meno Fire Department Thankful For Support

To say the pancake supper hosted by Meno Fire Department was a success would be a major understatement.

Despite the cold weather outside, warm hearts from donors helped the fire department raise a large amount of money that will be of great use for equipment repairs.

Meno Fire Chief Ryan Greb said approximately 750 people were served during the 42nd annual event.

Greb said all the donations were greatly appreciated and he added that he is overwhelmed by the support shown to the fire department by the citizens of Meno and Major County.

Past fundraisers have allowed the department to purchase bunker gear and wildland gear for each of the 20 firefighters/EMTs.

Other purchases have included a one ton grass rig purchased by the department in 2015. Greb said the vehicle is the primary response unit for the department and is used on about 90 percent of all calls the department responds to.

One piece of equipment the department is attempting to raise funds for is a new tanker.

The department hopes the purchase of a new tanker will help lower the department’s ISO rating, which in turn, could lead to insurance savings for citizens.

In addition to the citizens, Greb also wished to express his sincere thanks to the Meno Town Board for their constant support and backing of the fire department.

Behind the scenes, Greb said Meno Town Clerk Janel Powell is very instrumental and key to helping the fire department run efficiently. He also wanted to extend thanks to Major County Emergency Management officials Tresa Lackey and Lynn Gould for all they do for not only Meno, but all the Major County fire departments.

Members of the department are Chief Ryan Greb, Assistant Chief Randy Wedel, Captain Shane Chaertier, Lieutenant Leo Reyes, Training Officer Tim Swadley, EMTs Elroy Unruh, Valora Unruh, Frank Crow and Brendan Perrault; and firefighters Lynn Wright, Brian Heibert, Kevin Ratzlaff, Cullen Duran, Allen Rains, Tyler Burgin, Zach Goodman, Danny Decker, Kristen Lynch, Helen Evans and Ryan Nichols.