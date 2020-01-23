Major County Cattlemen Donate and Deliver Beef to the Ronald McDonald House in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA., Jan. 22, 2020 – Today, Jesse Bierig, a beef producer from Major County and member of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) delivered just over 400 pounds of beef to the Ronald McDonald House Charity in Oklahoma City.

“I was honored to deliver Oklahoma raised beef to the Ronald McDonald House on behalf of the Major County Cattlemen’s Association,” said Bierig.

The Ronald McDonald House Charity in Oklahoma City allows families with sick children to stay together and near the medical care they need. Helping a sick child fight their illness takes a big enough emotional toll on a family. Adding a financial strain can make it almost too much to bear. The Houses offer all of the comforts of home.

“Volunteers from the community prepare home cooked meals for dinner each evening for the families staying at the Ronald McDonald House. I was a member of OCA’s Cattlemen’s Leadership Academy last year where I had the opportunity to serve as a guest chef alongside fellow cattlemen,” said Bierig. We cooked steaks for the families and then sat and ate supper with them. I saw an opportunity for our local chapter, the Major County Cattlemen’s Association, to help families in need while sharing part of our livelihood. So we put a steer on feed and made plans to donate the beef to this worthy cause.”

Because cattlemen care, OCA is helping coordinate beef donations to the OKC and Tulsa Ronald McDonald Houses. Each Ronald McDonald House uses 2-3 beefs per year. Let us know if you’d like to help feed families going through a tough time by emailing chanson@okcattlemen.org or calling the OCA office at 405-235-4391.