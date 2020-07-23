Major County Courthouse taking precautions

Statement from Major County Emergency Management:

A family member of a Major County Courthouse employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee(s) have been tested and their results have all came back negative. However, after meeting and discussing with health officials and determining the safest manner in which to move forward, all employees who may have had a direct exposure are quarantining. Major County Courthouse is taking all necessary safety precautions at this time to ensure the safety of all courthouse visitors and staff.

