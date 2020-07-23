56th Annual Fairview Wranglers Rodeo kicks off Thursday with Pet Parade

Plans are nearing finalization for the 56th Annual Fairview Wrangler Rodeo scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Princess and Queen Contest interviews will be at 6:30 p.m.,Thursday, at the L.L. Morrison Arena.

One girl will by vying for the title of Rodeo Queen this year, and she is Jessica Kincheloe.

Kincheloe is the 18-year-old daughter of Shawn and Misty Kincheloe of Kingfisher.

She attends Kingfisher High School, where she will be a senior in the upcoming year. She is an active member of the Kingfisher FFA chapter and one day she hopes to attend Redlands.

At Redlands, she wants to continue her studies as well to help others with their animals because she’s always been passionate about helping other and their animals.

Jessica enjoys playing with her dogs, riding her horses and showing her livestock when she has free time. She also enjoys riding in the local playdays as well as attending the team ropings to support other riders.

A quote that helps Jessica to keep trying even when its hard is “Don’t ever give up on something you really want!”

Turning over the Queen crown will be last year’s queen winner, Mackenzie Smith.

Smith is the 17 year-old daughter of Leahanna Smith and Dennis of Laverne and Darin and Sharla Smith of Fairview.

She will be a Junior at Laverne High School. She is active in FFA, showing sheep.

Smith enjoys riding horses and will be member of the rodeo club for the 20-21 school year. She will participate in barrels, team roping and breakaway.

Queen contest sponsors include:

Saddle –F&M Bank and Fairview Funeral Home.

Buckle – Jodi Ward and Brittany Hubble Goodin.

Two girls will be vying for the title of Rodeo Princess this year.

They are Brooke Bierig and Kyra Reyes.

Brooke Bierig is the 8-year-old daughter of Jesse and Stacy Bierig.

She attends Cornelson Elementary, where she will be in third grade this year.

Bierig is a member of the Fairview Wranglers, the Major County Horse Club and the Cherokee Round Up Club.

She participates in area play days with her horses Cowboy and Poco. She loves horses, dogs and spending time with her family.

Kyra Reyes is 11-years-old and will be a seventh grader at Ringwood Public Schools this year.

Reyes is currently involved in 4-H, showing, livestock judging, Cattlemen’s Association commercial cattle pen, softball, basketball, band, track and Faith Center Fellowship youth group.

In the past, she has held the titles of 2018 Jr. Miss Cinderella (Ringwood) and 2019 Mini Miss Cinderella (Woodward).

In her free time, Reyes enjoys hanging out with family and friends, swimming, riding her bike and riding horses. One day she would love to meet Dr. Pol!

In the future Reyes plans to graduate from Ringwood and attend OSU to become a veterinarian. I would like to internship with Clearwater Marine Aquarium, then gain experience as a stock vet while traveling with the NFR and PBR and eventually make her home in rural northwest Oklahoma.

Passing over the Princess Crown will be outgoing Princess Jolie Atchley.

Jolie Atchley is the daughter of Will and Tasha Atchley. She has five sisters, Dali, Paige, Ashlyn, Jacie and Kyndyll and four brothers Ashton, Kaden, Kashen and Koben (Cow dog).

She will be a second grader this year at Cornelsen Elementary in Fairview. She was involved with the Fairview Wranglers and the Central Oklahoma Junior Rodeo Association. Jolie loves riding her horses and everyone else’s horses too.

Atchley loves softball, gymnastics, tumbling and cheer. Being the 2019 Fairview Wranglers Rodeo Princess has been everything she expected it to be with a new dream of following in the steps of her big sister, Paige, the 2018 Fairview Wranglers Rodeo Queen.

She would like to thank her mom and dad, family and friends and the Fairview Wranglers for all of the memories and support.

Princess contest sponsors include:

Saddle – Fairview Savings & Loan and Pete Eischen Chevrolet

Buckle – Amanda Carey Wernehe

Thursday will feature the ever popular Kid’s Pet Parade downtown at 10:30 a.m. The parade will form at Main and Central beginning at 10 a.m.

Nightly performances Friday and Saturday will consist of Bareback Riding, Calf Roping, Women’s Breakaway, Ranch Bronc Riding, Women’s Barrel Racing, Saddle Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Bull Riding, Team Roping, 40/40 Team Roping, Jr. Barrels (15 and under, $40 Jackpot Nightly), Jr. Bull Riding (7-13, $25 Jackpot Nightly). Additionally Mutton Bustin will make up the schedule both nights as well.

Friday night will be Red, White and Blue Night and Princess and Queen coronation will also be held Friday along with the Calf Scramble.

Saturday will feature the rodeo parade downtown beginning at 10:30 a.m., with PINK OUT being the theme.

Saturday will also be PINK OUT Night during the rodeo performances as well.

A calf scramble will be held during the rodeo along with Mutton Bustin.

This year’s stock contractor will Wolf Creek Rodeo of Lipscomb, Texas.

Admission price for the rodeo is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Friday and Saturday performances are slated to begin at 8 p.m.