Elementary Construction Wrapping Up

Construction at Cornelsen Elementary is in the final stages and will be ready to greet students and faculty for the first day of classes Thursday, Aug. 13. Over the summer construction crews have been busy building walls and enclosing all the classrooms. By far, the biggest school security improvement project passed by Fairview School District patrons during a bond election in February, was the construction at Cornelsen Elementary. Though revolutionary and trending at the time of its construction, in recent years the building’s open classroom concept has raised concerns.Fairview Superintendent Craig Church said closing off the classrooms will solve two problems at once. Not only will adding walls greatly improve the safety of the students inside the classrooms, the walls will also create a barrier to help minimize noise making for a more conducive learning environment. Another improvement project passed for the elementary saw the addition of a security vestibule and card readers at all entry doors.In order to access the building, individuals must have a card to gain entry or be buzzed in at the main entrance. Improved cameras will be added at the entrance helping school workers better identify who is at the entry.In addition to projects at the elementary, a number of other security measures were addressed by the bond. Superintendent Church did state a few small minor items may need to be completed after the school year begins due to unforeseen delays brought on by COVID-19, but for the most the classrooms will be completed before students return to classes Thursday.