Fairview Police Department Holds Promotion Ceremony

Fairview Police Department hosted a Promotion Ceremony Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 1. Officials taking part in the Promotion process were Fairview City Manager Jerry Eubanks, Fairview Vice Mayor Shane Bode and Fairview Police Chief Dan Smith. During the ceremony Lieutenant David W itt was formally promoted to the rank of Assistant Police Chief and Officer Kori Day was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Due to the time o the event, additional details will be published in the Sept. 10 issue of the Fairview Republican.