Bulls and Broncs Event Slated

Fairview Wranglers have announced they will be hosting a Bulls and Broncs event at L.L. Morrison Arena Oct. 24 in Fairview.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. for the event with Mutton Bustin kicking off activities at 6:30, which will be followed competitors doing battle in Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Ranch Bronc and Bull Riding events.

Admission price will be $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

Online entries for the event will open Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. and be open through 4 p.m. Oct. 18 at www.kansasprorodeo.com

Call in entries will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 18 with call backs taking place Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

There will be $1,000 added money for each event and an entry fee of $100.

Books will open at 6 a.m. the day of the event for Mutton Bustin and there will be an entry fee of $20. Entries will be limited to the first 20 to register.

Wolf Creek Rodeo will be the stock contractor for the event.