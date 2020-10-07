Fairview’s FestiFall will continue but at new location

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been announced FestiFall will continue as normal as organizers are gearing up for the fifth annual event.

One noticeable change will highlight the event this year and the change has to deal with the event’s location.

The event will move this year from near the Fairview Community Center to Specht Park.

FestiFall will be held Oct. 24 at Specht Park beginning at 3 p.m.

Due to a Burn Ban in place during Fairview’s Festival & Fireworks celebration in July, organizers have announced a fireworks display will await FestiFall visitors.

A complete list of events is still being finalized but food/craft vendors, games and other activities are scheduled.

For those wanting to have a booth at FestiFall, they may contact Morgan Towle or message the Fairview FestiFall Facebook page.

One event that is confirmed to be taking place will be the first Major County Victim Services “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” Fundraiser Event.

This event will not only raise money for the Major County Sheriff’s Office Victim Services Program, but also raise awareness to Domestic Violence.

Since December 2019, in Major County, there have been 52 domestic calls that the local victim advocate has worked which have resulted in seven arrests, 12 active protective orders granted and five violation of protective orders with warrants and/or arrests made.

Still, the Major County Victim Advocated stated, “WE CAN DO BETTER!” With that being said, the group is asking for help from the community to raise money and spread awareness.

They are looking for all brave men to commit to walking a mile in her shoes and gather donations/pledges to raise money for victim services and spread awareness.

These brave men are asked to wear women’s heeled shoes, gather donations, and walk the walking trail Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. at Specht Park during the Fairview Festifall Event.

All donations/pledges are due before the walk Oct. 24.

They challenge men to bravely step up and help them raise money, spread awareness, and show these courageous women you stand behind them and say no to domestic violence.

For more information or to commit to the walk please contact Misty Cell, Victim Advocate @ 580-744-9213.

*This walk is not affiliated with the National Walk*