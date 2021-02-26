Disaster Declaration Approved

The Oklahoma Department Emergency Management and Homeland Security are requesting residents impacted by the recent winter storm report property damages online at damage.ok.gov.

“We are requesting all Oklahoma residents who suffered winter storm damages to please report online at damage.ok.gov,” said ODEMHS Director Mark Gower. “Reporting damage as soon as possible will greatly assist our ability to request additional federal assistance for the state as we recover from this historic storm.”

Through the online damage assessment survey, residents and business owners can report winter storm-specific impacts including:

• Flooding from broken pipes

• Power surges that caused damage to furnaces, electrical systems, or major appliances

• Number of days without water, gas, or electricity

• Number of days displaced by the winter storm

• Injuries sustained as a result of the winter storm

Reporting damage helps ODEMHS document the overall impact of the winter storm and helps support the case for further assistance to help homeowners, renters and business owners recover.

Oklahomans can report damage to homes, businesses or agriculture through the online survey at damage.ok.gov.

Governor Kevin Stitt last week announced that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. has approved his request to declare a federal disaster exists in all 77 Oklahoma counties due to the historic winter storm, clearing the way for federal aid to be directed to the state.

“I want to thank President Biden for his swift action to grant our request and make federal resources available to Oklahomans,” said Gov. Stitt. “We will continue to leverage all resources as we recover from this storm.”

As requested by the governor, the federal government will provide emergency protective measures for mass care and sheltering as well as direct federal assistance to state and local agencies at 75 percent federal funding. Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. This may include technical assistance for water system repairs or commodities for shelters.

The declaration also provides reimbursement to state and local government entities for eligible mass care and sheltering costs including shelter facility costs, staff costs, shelter supplies and commodities, shelter security, transportation for residents to and from shelters, and Emergency Operations Center costs associated with sheltering activities.

The state continues to work with the federal government to identify federal assistance that may be available to aid residents with increases in utility costs due to the winter storm.

Additional resources for farmers, ranchers and communities are available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Livestock Indemnity Program, which provides assistance payments equal to 75 percent of average fair market value for livestock deaths in excess of normal mortality caused by adverse weather and unpreventable through good animal husbandry and management.

“USDA is committed to getting help to producers and rural Americans impacted by the severe weather in many parts of the country. As severe weather and natural disasters continue to threaten the livelihoods of thousands of our farming families, we want you and your communities to know that USDA stands with you,” said Kevin Shea, acting Secretary of Agriculture. “Visit farmers.gov or your local USDA Service Center to inquire about assistance.”

For 2021 livestock losses, you must file a notice within 30 calendar days of when the loss is first apparent.

Additional information is available on the USDA website or by contacting the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry at 405-742-1130.