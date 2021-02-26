From the early files: Meno-OBA Crowned 71‘ State Champs

Showing they had the determination, poise and talent of which Champions are made, the Oklahoma Bible Academy girls came from behind last Saturday to snatch the state Class B title from a fine Braman team in an overtime thriller.

The final score, when the smoke had cleared away was 53-51 in favor of OBA, and it was all over but the shouting.

It was beginning to look like a strictly no contest affair at half time when the OBA girls went to the locker room with a 14 point deficit at 28-14.

That was before Susan Karber, Fairview, and Dee Ann Ediger, Ringwood, found the basket in the third quarter and launched a blistering attack on it Ediger made 22 points in the game followed closely by Karber with 20, Peggy Decker, Meno, hit 11.

The OBA guards had their work cut out for them in trying to hold down Braman’s sharp shooter, Candace Grell, who was easily the high pointer for the game with 31 points. The other Braman forewards found the going tough against the OBA defenders and could only come up with 20 points between them.

Eileen Heinrichs, guard from Fairview, again played an outstanding game and committed only one personal foul during the contest.

The Braman girls got the to the charity line only 14 times and nine of the fouls were chalked up to the guards.

OBA was behind in the contest nearly all the way and controlled the lead for the first time with only three minutes left in regulation play as Peggy Decker, Meno, hit from 20 feet away to put the OBA gals ahead at 43-42.

The lead changed hands twice more and Braman was ahead by two with 21 seconds left to play when Karber, with deadly accuracy, hit a 12 footer to tie everything all up at 47 for each team.

All six of the Trojans overtime points came at the charity stripe it was Ediger who cashed in on five of those. Karber made the other point.

The turning point came in overtime play when Braman had the opportunity to tie the score with 33 seconds left when guard Marla Koehn, Meno, grabbed off a Braman pass.

Both teams scored two points after that, but OBA prevailed and the final tally in overtime play was 53-51 and the Trojans from Meno were the new state champs.

The Meno girls finished up their season with a 28 wins and five losses record and their state championship. One of the losses they sustained was a one pointer to Braman earlier in the season.

The girls didn’t have too much trouble after the district which they took by two points over Pioneer.

They had previously beaten Lahoma by a respectable margin.

In the regional they again Pioneer but this time by eight after downing Luther and Earlsboro by an average of 20 points each.

McLish came the closes to the Trojans in area play and they only got within nine points. After that the girls from Major County walked all over Stother and Coleman and headed for the state play-offs.

They first encountered Preston who was brushed aside by the respectable score of 54-45. Ralston, another northwest Oklahoma team was a little bit rougher and they took that one by two points 44-42 then came the sticky game with Braman for the championship.