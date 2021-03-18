COVID-19 Vaccinations Remain Available Locally

Recently, Oklahoma opened up COVID-19 vaccinations for individuals in Phase 3 of the vaccination program, Major County Health Department is offering vaccinations Monday through Friday.

A Health Department official said individuals wishing to get vaccinated may go onto the Health Department portal and sign up for an appointment.

Fairview Regional Medical Center CEO Roger Knak shared this statement regarding vaccinations, “With the increased availability of vaccines and the immediate demand declining, FRMC has decided to step back from the initial doses of vaccinations and just provide the boosters to those that we gave the initial doses to.

“There are now appointment slots available at the Health Departments as well as some of the area Federal Health Centers.

“The only way we can put this pandemic behind us and return to life as we once knew it is if we get enough people vaccinated so that the virus loses its ability to spread in the population. Since this is a new virus there is a lot we don’t know about it such as how long immunity lasts after you have recovered from the virus.

“Right now the number of infected persons is drastically dropping. That doesn’t mean we have beat the virus it just gives us a chance to get as many people vaccinated as possible so that when the variants of the original virus start to show up locally they don’t find a ready host halting the spread.

“It’s imperative to remember the virus is still capable of causing serious illness and death to the unvaccinated persons.

“The vaccines being used in the US have been proven to be very safe and effective so the initial fear of a rushed production should be minimized.”

Those individuals available for vaccinations under Phase 3 include: Teachers, students age 18 and older, residents and administrative staff in educational settings outside pre-K to grade 12, including but not limited to: Child care facilities, early childhood facilities, colleges, universities, career/vocational technology centers and other post-secondary institutions. (Estimated population: 933,000).

Critical infrastructure personnel (“essential business/industry” personnel) as specified in the governor’s third executive order. (Estimated population: 1.5 million).

Industries covered as essential include:

Chemical

• Petroleum and coal products manufacturing

• Chemical manufacturing

• Commercial and Professional Services:

• Professional, scientific, and technical services

• Photography/portrait studios

Administrative and support services

• Maid and housekeeping services; cleaning services for residential and offices,

• Restaurants, restrooms and other commercial spaces

• Waste management and remediation services

• Death care services

• Dry cleaning and laundry services

• Repair and maintenance

• Animal care facilities (including food, shelters and boarding, veterinarians, grooming and routine care and other necessities for the life of animals) Subject to the following restrictions: only pet grooming services operating in pet stores, veterinarians’ offices or shelters are a covered by the Executive Order. All other grooming (including mobile grooming) are not covered and prohibited by the Executive Order.

Communications

• Broadcasting (except internet)

• Publishing industries

• Telecommunications

• Motion picture production

• Sound recording

Construction and Infrastructure

• Construction, contractors and heavy and civil engineering construction

Defense Industrial Base

• Explosives manufacturing

• National security and international affairs

Emergency and

Protective Services

• Other ambulatory health care services

• Facility support services (private prisons)

• Investigation and security services

• Justice, public order, and safety activities

Energy

• Mining, oil and gas extraction

• Pipeline transportation

• Electrical equipment manufacturing

• Other electrical equipment and component manufacturing

• Machinery manufacturing

Financial

• Finance and insurance

• Real estate and leasing services

• Management of companies

• Business associations

Food, Forestry and Agriculture

• Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting

• Food manufacturing

• Beverage and tobacco product manufacturing

• Manufacturing of fiber and forestry products

• Veterinary services

Government Facilities

• Executive, legislative, and other general government support

• Justice, public order, and safety activities

• Administration of human resource programs

• Administration of environmental quality programs

• Administration of housing programs, urban planning, and community development

• Administration of economic programs

Healthcare and Social Assistance

• Health care and social assistance. Subject to the following restrictions: elective surgeries, minor medical procedures, and non-emergency dental procedures must be postponed until at least April 30, 2020 by the Executive Order

• Religious, grantmaking, civic, professional, and similar organizations. Subject to the following restrictions: social services are permitted, but gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited by the Executive Order

• Pharmacies and drug stores and health stores

Information

Technology

• Data processing, hosting, and related services

• Software publishers

• All other miscellaneous schools and instruction

• Computer systems design and related services

Manufacturing

• Paper manufacturing

• Printing and related support activities

• Plastics and rubber products manufacturing

• Mineral product manufacturing

• Primary metal manufacturing including equipment

Restaurants, Retail and Hospitality

• Motor vehicle and parts dealers

• Furniture and home furnishings stores

• Electronics and appliance stores

• Building material and garden equipment

• Food and beverage stores (grocery stores)

• Gasoline stations

• Clothing and clothing accessories stores

• Sporting goods, hobby, and book stores

• General merchandise stores (supercenters)

• Miscellaneous store retailers (florists, office supplies, etc.)

• Non-store retailers (online retailers)

• Telecommunications resellers

• Golf courses

• Traveler accommodations (hotels)

• Restaurants. Subject to the following restrictions: Restaurants & bars shall only provide takeout, curbside and/or delivery services

Transportation and Distribution

• Wholesale trade. Subject to the following restrictions: in-person auctions of consumer durables or durable goods such as furniture, furnishings, autos, boats, vehicles or appliances are prohibited by the Executive Order. Auctions conducted online or via simulcast, video or audio broadcasts are permitted

• Transportation and warehousing

• Postal services and distribution centers

• Utilities