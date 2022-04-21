Races develop for County offices

Following a three day filing period for county offices, races have developed for multiple positions within Major County.

With the planned retirement of Major County Assessor Donise Rogers, three individuals filed to seek her position.

Those filing for Assessor seat are Jenny Corkery, Jenna Parker and Brandon Case.

The Major County District No. 1 seat saw the incumbent John Haworth draw two challengers.

Others filing for the District No. 1 Commissioner seat are Ryan Greb and Justin A. DeHaas.

Incumbent Major County District No. 3 Commissioner Travis Darr drew one challenger.

Challenging Darr for the Major County Dist. No. 3 Commissioner seat is Max Paulsen.

The only Major County officer up for re-election that did not draw an opponent was Major County Treasurer Luanne Detrick.

With all individuals filing for office being Republican, a Primary election June 28 could determine the winners of each seat.

If a single candidate fails to get 50 percent of the total votes cast, a runoff election will be needed between the top two vote getters.