Spring beekeepers association meeting planned for Saturday

The Spring meeting of the Northwest Oklahoma Beekeepers Association is slated for Saturday at the Northwest Technology Center in Fairview.

The event will kickoff with registration and donuts at 8 a.m.

Meeting will officially get underway at 9 a.m. Agenda items are:

• Flag Salute

• Invocation

• Introductions

• Election of Officers

Assorted speakers will be announced.

A potluck lunch will be served at 12 noon, with guests asked to bring their favorite dish.

Door prizes will be given to those in attendance and all attendees will receive a prize.

An auction will be held and those in attendance are asked to bring an item of interest or a beekeeping item to be used in the auction. All proceeds raised are used to help offset club expenses.

Demonstrations will also be held and will include live bees. The plans are to go through the hive and do a split so those in attendance are encouraged to bring their bee suits.

For those not owning a suit, some will be available for use.

For questions about the meeting contact Jimmy Shobert at 620-660-5247 or Cody Edwards at 580-227-0894.

The meeting is open to the public to attend.