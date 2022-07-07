Worker Dies in Thursday Oilfield Incident

The victim of a fatality oilfield incident Thursday morning, July 7, has been identified. According to a release, Jerry Pollard, of El Reno, was killed after being pulled into a cable winch drum on a swabbing unit. The incident occurred at an oilfield location near the intersection of NS 258 and EW 49 (approximately six miles northeast of Fairview), around 9 a.m. According to the release, Pollard was an employee of ORCO Service LLC and Stride Energy LLC was listed as the well owner. The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office and the OSHA Oklahoma City office are investigating.