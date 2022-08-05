Fairview Man Charged In Major County District Court, Council Member Named In Affidavit

An investigation launched last July, has lead to charges being filed in Major County District Court Aug. 3, against Lyndale Briant of Fairview. Fairview City Council Member Shane Bode was also listed in the affidavit on file in the case.

During a search on Briant’s business LWB Enterprises, July 12, 2021, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics officer Brandon Powell observed numerous black in color plastic bags. Some of the bags had ACE Cannabis stickers on them. Mr. Briant then opened the locked door on a second room.

Powell observed numerous clear glass jars containing what appeared to be marijuana buds, more black plastic bags with ACE Cannabis stickers, marijuana plants hanging from the ceiling, two plastic totes containing marijuana buds, two foil trays containing marijuana trim and a black in color folder containing the OBN registration and Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority license for ACE Cannabis LLC.

Mr. Briant stated that Shane Bode told him that it was legal to store the marijuana there since he had a “license”. Shane Bode is the Vice Mayor for the City of Fairview and is the husband of Lori Bode. Lori Bode is one of the listed owners for ACE Cannabis Group LLC.

Undersheriff Mongold and Powell then photographed and seized all marijuana products at the location. They seized the following items, 68 black in color plastic bags containing marijuana, 10 glass one-gallon jars containing marijuana, two foil trays containing marijuana, two plastic 27 gallon boxes containing marijuana, five dried partial marijuana plants with buds, a black in color folder containing OBN registration, OMMA license and five plastic vials containing marijuana.

Undersheriff Mongold used a digital scale located in the room with the marijuana to weigh the product. Undersheriff Mongold stated that there was approximately 106 pounds of marijuana.

Briant has been charged with:

1. FELONY – TRAFFICKING IN ILLEGAL DRUGS 63 OS 2-415(B)

FELONY – TRAFFICKING IN ILLEGAL DRUGS 63 OS 2-415(B) 2. FELONY – POSSESSION OF CDS WITHOUT TAX STAMP 68 OS 450.8(B)

LWB Enterprises has since obtained an Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Registration but did not have one at the time the crime was committed. Additionally, Shane Bode is no longer the Vice-Mayor for the City of Fairview but still serves on the city council.

FULL STORY WILL BE PUBLISHED IN THE AUG. 11 EDITION OF THE FAIRVIEW REPUBLICAN